Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,840.35

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $9,840.35 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00148564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00518688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00249362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00163050 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,700,322 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

