Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $96,516.85

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $96,516.85 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,708,372 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

