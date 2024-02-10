Wanchain Market Cap Hits $44.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.03 million and $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00021312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,641,566 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

