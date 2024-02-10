Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.15

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.15 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 49.25 ($0.62). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,128,434 shares trading hands.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.01 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

