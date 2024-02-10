West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

