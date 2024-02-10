West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 7,712 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. 1,464,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,404. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
