West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 0.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.1 %

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,551. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

