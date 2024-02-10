West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 569,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

