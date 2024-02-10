WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.1 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

WEX Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WEX traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.14. The company had a trading volume of 505,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,382. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

