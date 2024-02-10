WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.1 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.23.

WEX Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 505,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,382. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $213.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.85.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

