WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.90 to $16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.23.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $212.14. The company had a trading volume of 505,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,382. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $213.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

