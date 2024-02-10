WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million to $660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.67 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.23.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.14. 505,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,382. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $213.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

