Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,067.08

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,067.08 ($25.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,237 ($28.04). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,114 ($26.50), with a volume of 145,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.62) to GBX 3,200 ($40.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($36.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.21, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,076.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,012.

In other news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri bought 1,421 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,436.34). 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

