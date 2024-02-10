Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,067.08

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,067.08 ($25.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,237 ($28.04). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,114 ($26.50), with a volume of 145,247 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.62) to GBX 3,200 ($40.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($36.23).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIZZ
Wizz Air Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri bought 1,421 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,436.34). 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.