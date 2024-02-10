WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.28 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $223.07 million and $5.28 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019281 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02230656 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.