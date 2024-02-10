Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,083,359,955 coins and its circulating supply is 88,083,360,429 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,085,208,474.29697 with 88,085,204,990.11336 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12375218 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,911,054.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.