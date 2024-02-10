XYO (XYO) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.72 or 0.99953153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00179437 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00579547 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,475,649.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

