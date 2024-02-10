Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of YARIY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,191. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Yara International ASA
