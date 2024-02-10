Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of YARIY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,191. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

