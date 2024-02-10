YUSD Stablecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,550.26 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $92.52 million and $1,550.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.38151625 USD and is down -61.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,550.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

