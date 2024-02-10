ZClassic Price Tops $0.0716 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. ZClassic has a market cap of $664,528.90 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00051344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

