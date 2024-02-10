Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,971. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.