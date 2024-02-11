42-coin (42) Price Tops $22,882.71 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $22,882.71 or 0.48391921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $961,072.90 and $25.84 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00147607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008480 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

