Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $52.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,559,092 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

