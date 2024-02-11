AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $627.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 216,244 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

