AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

NYSE ATR traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.96. 650,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

