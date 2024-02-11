AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,946. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $139.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

