Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $242.23 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.99196886 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 764 active market(s) with $225,688,814.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

