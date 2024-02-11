Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $87.29 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00082118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

