ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.75 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $34.75 million and approximately $631,085.15 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,376.898 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.83843482 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $588,941.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

