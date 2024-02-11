Axie Infinity Price Tops $7.69 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $88.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.69 or 0.00015969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004319 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.12 or 1.00026188 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00180871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,185,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,165,915.41271245 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.57578292 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $51,108,016.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

