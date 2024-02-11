Badger DAO Trading 11% Higher This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00007244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $65.86 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,708,098 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

