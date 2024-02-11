BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.090-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.09-$2.31 EPS.
BILL Price Performance
NYSE BILL traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,555,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BILL
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
