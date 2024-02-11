Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $16.55 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $38,130.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033551 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007380 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

