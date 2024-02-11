Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $79.95 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $95.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.95 or 0.00164805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,514.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.00569062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,632,138 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.

