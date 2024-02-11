BuildUp (BUP) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

BuildUp (BUP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BuildUp token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BuildUp has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BuildUp has a market cap of $991,539.27 and $136.53 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BuildUp Token Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,500,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

BuildUp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,465,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00286183 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

