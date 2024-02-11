Casper Price Hits $0.0340 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $400.20 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,372,963,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,787,308,842 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,370,678,632 with 11,785,131,785 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03469466 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $5,729,840.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

