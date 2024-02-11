Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

