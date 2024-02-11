Celestia Price Up 11.9% This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $19.57 or 0.00040601 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $135.28 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,022,575,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,022,356,164.383482 with 163,399,692.133482 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 20.01148788 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $183,971,593.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

