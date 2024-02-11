Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %
CIVB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.
Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
