Comparing Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

ProMetic Life Sciences and Kintara Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -238.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProMetic Life Sciences and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Kintara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($7.82) -0.02

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

