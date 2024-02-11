Compound (COMP) Price Hits $54.93

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $443.40 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $54.93 or 0.00113673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,703 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,680.98764074 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.80693348 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $29,648,381.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.