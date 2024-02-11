Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $818.70 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.00578079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00148930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00251055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00166845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,969,618,247 coins and its circulating supply is 3,744,631,199 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,969,411,701.52 with 3,744,411,688.81 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22496074 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $31,549,209.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

