Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

