Contrasting Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91% Brandywine Realty Trust -38.24% -13.15% -5.05%

Risk & Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Office REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 41.99%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.31 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.62 Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.38 -$196.79 million ($1.15) -3.58

Orion Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.