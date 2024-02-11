Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

CRARY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.57.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

