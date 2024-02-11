Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
CRARY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.57.
About Crédit Agricole
