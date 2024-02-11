Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $175.54 million and approximately $136.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.