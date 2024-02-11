Critical Review: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and ADC Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.47) -1.90 ADC Therapeutics $209.91 million N/A -$155.80 million ($2.20) -1.98

Enlivex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -57.02% -47.73% ADC Therapeutics -145.64% -1,121.94% -36.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and ADC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADC Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.90%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than ADC Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration agreement with BeiGene to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). The company is also developing camidanlumab tesirine, an ADC composed of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 conjugated to a PBDdimer toxin, as well as in Phase II clinical trial in relapsed or refractory hodgkin lymphoma. In addition, it develops ADCT-602, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ADCT-601 that are in Phase Ia clinical trial for treatment of various solid tumors and hematological malignancies; and ADCT-212, a second-generation PBD-based ADC targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, Synaffix B.V., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Overland Pharmaceuticals, and MedImmune Limited. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

