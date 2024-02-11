Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 153.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Curis stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Curis has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Curis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Curis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

