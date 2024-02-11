DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Financial Review

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.03 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.12 $28.03 million ($0.10) -8.80

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,240.91%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

