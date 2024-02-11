Decred (DCR) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $15.90 or 0.00033017 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $251.98 million and $1.95 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,847,564 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

