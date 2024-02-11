Decred Price Reaches $16.15 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.15 or 0.00033534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $255.97 million and $1.99 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00114053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007386 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,847,125 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.